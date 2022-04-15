OPĆINA DONJA MOTIČINA Podjela poklona najmlađima u povodu Uskrsa

Pixabay

Na sam Uskrs, 17. travnja ispred zgrade Općine Donja Motičina održat će se podjela poklona za najmlađe. 

Podjela će krenuti nakon svete mise, a podijelit će im ih uskrsni zec u ime načelnika Željka Kovačevića.

