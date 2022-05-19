U teškoj prometnoj nesreći život izgubio 23-godišnji motociklist

Foto: ICV

Između Šaptinovaca i Đurđenovca danas poslijepodne se dogodila teška prometna nesreća u kojoj je život izgubio mladi motociklist. Kako neslužbeno doznajemo, riječ je o 23-godišnjaku.

Uskoro opširnije…

(www.icv.hr)

- PROMO -

 

 

Najnovije vijesti

Povezane vijesti

ICV radio – čestitke i želje

ICV radio – SMS glazbene želje

ICV radio – streaming

Program ICV radio Virovitica

Informativni centar Virovitica d.o.o.

ICV radio | Virovitički list

www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

033/740-000

ISSN 1333-9230

Impressum

ICV radio | Virovitički list | www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

Marketing

Važni dokumenti

Uvjeti korištenja

Pravila ponašanja

Pravo na pristup informacijama

Skip to content