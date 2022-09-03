Župan Igor Andrović sa koprivničko-križevačkim županom Darkom Korenom obišao Viroexpo

Župan Virovitičko-podravske županije Igor Andrović i župan Koprivničko-križevačke županije Darko Koren, obišli su u subotu sajam Viroexpo. Podsjetimo, Koprivničko-križevačka županija je partner 25. Viroexpa. 

(vpz.hr, foto: K. Toplak)

androvic-i-koren-sajam-1
androvic-i-koren-sajam-11
androvic-i-koren-sajam-2
androvic-i-koren-sajam-3
androvic-i-koren-sajam-4
androvic-i-koren-sajam-5
androvic-i-koren-sajam-6
androvic-i-koren-sajam-7
androvic-i-koren-sajam-8
androvic-i-koren-sajam-9

