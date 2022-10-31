Odavanjem počasti svim poginulim i umrlim hrvatskim braniteljima i civilnim žrtvama u Virovitici obilježen blagdan Svih svetih

Foto: K. Toplak

U povodu blagdana Svih svetih, na Gradskom groblju u Virovitici položeni su vijenci i zapaljene svijeće u spomen na sve poginule i umrle hrvatske branitelje i civilne žrtve.

Počast umrlima i poginulima, odala su brojna izaslanstva.

(www.icv.hr, foto: K. Toplak)

311931448_5695081520531211_7982923478588562485_n
311933463_5695082293864467_914722441722416428_n
311983628_5695081707197859_673516359286906215_n
312223648_5695081717197858_886419507268007814_n
312242352_5695082360531127_9158001860303062975_n
312293913_5695081783864518_4758901230483317460_n
312400251_5695082230531140_1241278261854546779_n
312498730_5695081877197842_5773400026949306381_n
312783546_5695082093864487_361561890645563328_n
313066905_5695082047197825_3051983551248340905_n
313174580_5695082483864448_6598191335312007326_n
313351425_5695081557197874_651809511575723823_n
313395428_5695081930531170_5567882340350517560_n
313405343_5695082147197815_9200727997545553157_n
313407677_5695082580531105_6160186214015053417_n
313412913_5695081907197839_1380404393700665507_n
313413507_5695082320531131_262944331134326206_n
313419854_5695081570531206_748899413290237875_n
313427762_5695082753864421_4413762472518934586_n
313432142_5695082513864445_4259275836752300101_n

Najnovije vijesti

Povezane vijesti

ICV radio – čestitke i želje

ICV radio – SMS glazbene želje

ICV radio – streaming

Program ICV radio Virovitica

Informativni centar Virovitica d.o.o.

ICV radio | Virovitički list

www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

033/740-000

ISSN 1333-9230

Impressum

ICV radio | Virovitički list | www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

Marketing

Važni dokumenti

Uvjeti korištenja

Pravila ponašanja

Pravo na pristup informacijama

Skip to content