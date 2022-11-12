Sinjaković srušio Podravac, Lukač 05 poražen u Gornjem Bazju: Doznajte rezultate

3. NL SJEVER

Virovitica – Podravac 2:0

Papuk Orahovica 1664 – Dinamo (D) 1:1

4. LIGA BJ-KC-VT

Garić – Suhopolje 5:1

Pitomača – Voćin 9:0

Slatina – Dinamo (P) 0:2

1. ŽNL 

Bratstvo – Lukač 05 3:1

(www.icv.hr)

Najnovije vijesti

Povezane vijesti

ICV radio – čestitke i želje

ICV radio – SMS glazbene želje

ICV radio – streaming

Program ICV radio Virovitica

Informativni centar Virovitica d.o.o.

ICV radio | Virovitički list

www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

033/740-000

ISSN 1333-9230

Impressum

ICV radio | Virovitički list | www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

Marketing

Važni dokumenti

Uvjeti korištenja

Pravila ponašanja

Pravo na pristup informacijama

Skip to content