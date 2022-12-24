Doznajte raspored utakmica 24. zimskog malonogometnog turnira ”Slatina 2022./2023.”

Donosimo vam raspored odigravanja utakmica na 24. zimskom malonogometnom turniru ”Slatina 2022./2023.” koji će se igrati od 26. prosinca do 5. siječnja 2023. godine.
Sve ostalo vezano za turnir možete pratiti OVDJE.
(www.icv.hr, adf)
Donosimo vam raspored odigravanja utakmica na 24. zimskom malonogometnom turniru ”Slatina 2022./2023.” koji će se igrati od 26. prosinca do 5. siječnja 2023. godine.
Sve ostalo vezano za turnir možete pratiti OVDJE.
(www.icv.hr, adf)
|Kolačić
|Trajanje
|Opis
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.