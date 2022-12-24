Doznajte raspored utakmica 24. zimskog malonogometnog turnira ”Slatina 2022./2023.”

Donosimo vam raspored odigravanja utakmica na 24. zimskom malonogometnom turniru ”Slatina 2022./2023.” koji će se igrati od 26. prosinca do 5. siječnja 2023. godine.

Sve ostalo vezano za turnir možete pratiti OVDJE.

(www.icv.hr, adf)

12
13
14
15

Najnovije vijesti

Povezane vijesti

ICV radio – čestitke i želje

ICV radio – SMS glazbene želje

ICV radio – streaming

Program ICV radio Virovitica

Informativni centar Virovitica d.o.o.

ICV radio | Virovitički list

www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

033/740-000

ISSN 1333-9230

Impressum

ICV radio | Virovitički list | www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

Marketing

Važni dokumenti

Uvjeti korištenja

Pravila ponašanja

Pravo na pristup informacijama

Skip to content