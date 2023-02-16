Jak potres na otoku Krku: Podrhtavanja se osjetila diljem Hrvatske

Foto: EMSC

Jak potres pogodio je otok Krk u 10:47 minuta, javlja EMSC jak. Iako su objavili da je prvotna magnituda bila 5,5 po Richteru, sada je smanjena na 5,2.

Seizmološka služba je za Index potvrdila da je potres bio snage 4.8 po Richteru. 

(www.icv.hr)

FpFHMmxXoAEPj 3
Foto: EMSC

Najnovije vijesti

PROMO

Povezane vijesti

ICV radio – čestitke i želje

ICV radio – SMS glazbene želje

ICV radio – streaming

Program ICV radio Virovitica

Informativni centar Virovitica d.o.o.

ICV radio | Virovitički list

www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

033/740-000

ISSN 1333-9230

Impressum

ICV radio | Virovitički list | www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

Marketing

Važni dokumenti

Uvjeti korištenja

Pravila ponašanja

Pravo na pristup informacijama

Skip to content