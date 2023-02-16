Jak potres na otoku Krku: Podrhtavanja se osjetila diljem Hrvatske

Jak potres pogodio je otok Krk u 10:47 minuta, javlja EMSC jak. Iako su objavili da je prvotna magnituda bila 5,5 po Richteru, sada je smanjena na 5,2.
Seizmološka služba je za Index potvrdila da je potres bio snage 4.8 po Richteru.
(www.icv.hr)
