Radovi na vodovodnoj mreži u Orahovici: U dvije ulice doći će do prekida isporuke vode

Foto: ilustracija, Freepik

Zbog radova na vodovodnoj mreži, danas (četvrtak) u vremenu od 07:30 sati do predvidivo 12:00 sati doći će do prekida u isporuci vode u Orahovici, u ulicama Dore Pejačević i Frana Supila, izvijestili su iz tvrtke Voda d.o.o.

(www.icv.hr)

