Ovi zdravi keksi trebaju samo tri sastojka, a gotovi su u pet minuta

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday! (At least I think it’s Friday.)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ These 3 ingredient breakfast cookies have been popular on the blog, so I thought you might like to give them a try.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Odds are you have all the ingredients to make them in the pantry!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 👉🏾You’ll need: 2 overripe bananas, 1/4 c peanut butter and 1 c old fashioned oats✨⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Optional mix-ins: chocolate chips, nuts, dried fruit, whatever you like⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 🥣 Stir it up and bake.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ So. How are y’all doing? What have you been making? (And it’s ok if the answer is nothing.)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I may bake a batch of these this weekend in stories but I’ve linked the full recipe with lots of tips in the link above.👆🏾⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I could have made these cookies this week but I used my overripe bananas to make banana bread. No regrets 😋⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Have a great weekend, Friends!⁣⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ ⁣⁣ #peanutbutter #Iloveoats #oatsforbreakfast #TodayBreakfast #oats #thenewhealthy #healthyeatingideas #feelgoodfood #healthyrecipes #recipeoftheday #soogood #simplefood #easycooking #foodinspo #oatmeal⁣⁣ #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #realsimple #veganrecipeshare