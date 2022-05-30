GO HDZ-a Slatina obilježio Dan državnosti: Odali počast poginulim braniteljima

Članice i članovi Gradske organizacije HDZ-a grada Slatine danas su položili vijenac i zapalili lampione u povodu Dana državnosti.

(GO HDZ Slatina)

IMG-1ceecca861193f79a459557beefccc0a-V
IMG-7683f18b4ad26a77373f2a0a2296f360-V
IMG-ab5fedb9645d04c7652b60bee8ad2188-V
IMG-c3ab50c76818739e833ad97e63005c2a-V

