U Špišić Bukovici odana počast u povodu 27. obljetnice vojno-redarstvene operacije “Bljesak”

Polaganjem vijenaca i paljenjem svijeća na spomen obilježju hrvatskim braniteljima na ulazu u Špišić Bukovicu obilježena je 27. obljetnica vojno-redarstvene operacije “Bljesak”. Počast je odao načelnik općine Hrvoje Miler sa suradnicima i braniteljima.

(www.icv.hr)

viber_slika_2022-05-01_17-29-46-172
viber_slika_2022-05-01_17-29-46-191
viber_slika_2022-05-01_17-29-46-233
viber_slika_2022-05-01_17-29-46-298
viber_slika_2022-05-01_17-29-46-352
viber_slika_2022-05-01_17-29-46-374
viber_slika_2022-05-01_17-29-46-420

