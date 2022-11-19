Ana Antolić iz Špišić Bukovice, inače najspremnija vojnikinja Hrvatske, ‘prevalila’ biciklom 300 kilometara za herojski grad Vukovar

Foto: privatni arhiv

Neki će reći da je to za najspremniju vojnikinju HV-a jednostavna zadaća… No, u ne idealnim uvjetima, uz konstantnu kišu, Ana Antolić iz Špišić Bukovice odvezla je biciklom od Zagreba za Vukovar – 300 kilometara za herojski grad.

