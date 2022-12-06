DVD Turnašica razveselilo mališane povodom blagdana Svetog Nikole

Posebno veselo bilo je danas u Turnašici.

Naime, članovi DVD-a Turnašica organizirali su podjelu poklona za djecu i mladež te Božićne zvijezde za žensku B ekipu, na put su krenuli posebnim taksijem, a kako je sve izgledalo pogledajte u fotogaleriji.

(www.icv.hr, DVD Turnašica)

