OPĆINA PITOMAČA Sveti Nikola posjetio i darivao mališane u Dječjem vrtiću Potočnica

U Dječjem vrtiću Potočnica u Pitomači brojnim aktivnostima obilježen je blagdan Svetog Nikole.

Radosti i uzbuđenja nije manjkalo, a kako to već biva, sveti Nikola je i ove godine iznenadio najmlađe mještane i stigao u vrtić sa slatkim darovima.

(www.icv.hr, DV Potočnica)

IMG-2ff0da06c2006d7030eee0196c890417-V-Custom
IMG-3cad7e2a07fe10e69a9adaf5fae6c057-V-Custom
IMG-4211be37faecd678557619245a194cfb-V-Custom
IMG-8c12748db57ab1974774ed3a8fab7513-V-Custom
IMG-aef9d05b689f5f21ebcdcd97d4add3a6-V-Custom
IMG-b6f971a4ad2c6a7b050b41020914f0e6-V-Custom

Najnovije vijesti

Povezane vijesti

ICV radio – čestitke i želje

ICV radio – SMS glazbene želje

ICV radio – streaming

Program ICV radio Virovitica

Informativni centar Virovitica d.o.o.

ICV radio | Virovitički list

www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

033/740-000

ISSN 1333-9230

Impressum

ICV radio | Virovitički list | www.icv.hr | www.dizajn.icv.hr

Marketing

Važni dokumenti

Uvjeti korištenja

Pravila ponašanja

Pravo na pristup informacijama

Skip to content