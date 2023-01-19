Objavljene liste za izbore za članove vijeća mjesnih odbora na području općine Pitomača koji će se održati 5. veljače

Freepik

U nedjelju, 5. veljače na području općine Pitomača održat će se izbori za članove vijeća mjesnih odbora. Donosimo pravovaljane pojedinačne i zbirne liste za izbore. Pogledajte ih OVDJE.

Sve ostale informacije o izborima možete pogledati OVDJE.

(www.icv.hr)

