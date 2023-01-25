Zbog izlijevanja vode na kolnik, zatvara se cesta Jasik – Budakovac

Zbog izlijevanja vode iz korita potoka “Paninac” na kolnik, za sav promet zatvara se cesta na dionici Jasik – Budakovac. Promet se preusmjerava okolnim pravcima, a privremeno zatvaranje trajat će do povlačenja vode.
(www.icv.hr)
