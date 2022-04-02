Ivana Polančec u kvizu Potjera svladala lovkinju Moranu Ziber i otišla kući s 52.500 kuna

Ivana Polančec u kvizu Potjera, s partnerom je svladala lovkinju Moranu Ziber i kući otišla s 52.500 kuna. Ivana je zaposlena u Srednjoj školi Stjepana Sulimanca u Pitomači, a inače dolazi iz Koprivnice. Čestitamo.
(vpz.hr)
