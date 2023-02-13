Cijela Virovitičko-podravska županija ostala bez struje: HEP otklonio kvar i ne očekuje ponovne prekide

Zbog kvara na 110kV trafostanici Virovitica i okolica na 10-ak minuta ostali su bez struje. Kako smo doznali iz HEP-a kvar je otklonjen i ne očekuju se ponovni prekidi. Što je uzrok, znat će tijekom dana. 

(www.icv.hr)

