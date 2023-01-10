KOMUNALNO PITOMAČA U četvrtak, 12. siječnja, odvozit će se božićna drvca

ICV, ilustracija

Komunalno Pitomača obavještava mještane da će u četvrtak, 12. siječnja, odvoziti božićna drvca u Pitomači, ali i svim ostalim naseljima na području općine.

Također, mole se mještani da božićna drvca iznesu do 7 sati ili dan ranije.

